UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Serves Notice To Parents Paying Rs2 Lac School Fees A Year

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:58 PM

FBR serves notice to parents paying Rs2 lac school fees a year

The FBR has sought the details of sources of income of all these parents in the notices issued.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has started preparing a record of people submitting over Rs 2 lac school fees in a year.

The FBR is collecting the details of the parents who pay Rs2 lac fee per year. It has made a record of several students and has served notices to 16,000 parents.

The FBR has sought the details of sources of income of all these parents in the notices issued.

The FBR has sought a reply from the parents in 15 days to reveal the sources of income to pay the heavy amount of fees.

Earler, the FBR had served tax returns notices on all contestants of National and provincial assemblies on the basis of election return forms, they had submitted to the authority before contesting the polls.

Official sources said that the district collectors and patwaris of revenue department were authorised to collect taxes, who had started implementing the orders by issuing notices to the contestants.

Related Topics

Election FBR All From

Recent Stories

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

7 minutes ago

Man kills cousin over minor dispute in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

PU declares results in Lahore

13 seconds ago

US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water ( ..

15 seconds ago

CAA launches 'Clean and Green Pakistan Phase 2 at ..

16 seconds ago

Man City sign Spain international Rodri for club r ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.