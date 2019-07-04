FBR serves notice to parents paying Rs2 lac school fees a year

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The FBR has sought the details of sources of income of all these parents in the notices issued.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has started preparing a record of people submitting over Rs 2 lac school fees in a year.

The FBR is collecting the details of the parents who pay Rs2 lac fee per year. It has made a record of several students and has served notices to 16,000 parents.

The FBR has sought a reply from the parents in 15 days to reveal the sources of income to pay the heavy amount of fees.

Earler, the FBR had served tax returns notices on all contestants of National and provincial assemblies on the basis of election return forms, they had submitted to the authority before contesting the polls.

Official sources said that the district collectors and patwaris of revenue department were authorised to collect taxes, who had started implementing the orders by issuing notices to the contestants.