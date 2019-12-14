FBR should restrict retailers to purchase only from registered manufacturers: FEBR

The Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR), has once again appealed the FBR to restrict the retailers to make their purchases only from sales tax registered persons for their income tax returns instead of binding the manufacturers for their sale only to registered suppliers and retailers.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) The Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR), has once again appealed the FBR to restrict the retailers to make their purchases only from sales tax registered persons for their income tax returns instead of binding the manufacturers for their sale only to registered suppliers and retailers.The condition of CNIC demanding from retailers is adding tensions for registered manufacturers leading to huge drop in their sale, grinding business activities to a halt.

FEBR President Kashif Anwar, in a letter to FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, has reiterated his demand that the supplies shown by sales tax registered entities in their sales tax returns should be automatically shown as purchases are shown in the annual business income tax returns of those who are only registered in Income Tax.

This will complete the supply chain from sales tax registered suppliers to the Income Tax registered purchasers, he added.