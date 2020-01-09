FBR staff 'reluctant' to cooperate with chief in reducing tax fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officials allegedly reluctant to decrease in tax duties despite clear directions of FBR Chairman Shabber Zadi, sources said on Thursday.The sources said that the FBR chief has been directed to the officials' dozens of time to pursue his directions but the officers were found reluctant to follow his direction.Following the situation FBR Chairman Shabber has been gone on leave as he was being censured by Finance Minsiter Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.Sources at the FBR said FBR Chairman Shabber phone is also switched off.

They said the FBR chairman was difficult situation as neither FBR officers nor the Finance Minister ready to understand his position.They added Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh had made a visit to Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters Islamabad on January 1, 2020 and criticized Shabber Zadi for short fall of income taxes.

He had also strongly directed Shabber Zadi to provide him a solid plan to meet the target.It is also said that the FBR chairman was in Karachi and he had a surgery.