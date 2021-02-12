FBR starts preparation for digitized land record of DIKhan, Tank, Swabi, Charsadda

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) starts preparation to digitize land record of Qannon-go Circle, Patwar Circles and Villages situated in DIKhan, Swabi, Tank and Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) starts preparation to digitize land record of Qannon-go Circle, Patwar Circles and Villages situated in DIKhan, Swabi, Tank and Charsadda.

In this connection, the Revenue Estate Department of FBR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday issued four separate notifications for each district.

It was said after complete digitized edition the manual transfer of the lands would not be possible.

The digitized edition of 'Record of Rights' of DIKhan would be started from February 01, while for district Tank the process would be started from February 10, for district Charsadda from February 8 and for district Swabi the process would be started from February 9.

The decision has been taken by authorities exercising special powers mentioned in KP Land and Revenue Act-1967.