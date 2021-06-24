UrduPoint.com
FBR Stopped From Coercive Measures Against JDW Sugar Mills

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:05 AM

FBR stopped from coercive measures against JDW sugar mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped Federal board of Revenue (FBR) from taking any coercive measure against JDW Sugar Mills, owned by prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen, till a decision on its application against a notice.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders on a petition filed by JDW sugar mills challenging a notice by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

A counsel on behalf of the mills argued before the court that the FBR had issued a notice to the mills. He submitted that the notice had been sent in violation of Article 10-A of the Constitution. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notice for being illegal.

At this, the court forwarded the matter to FBR authorities for decision and also restrained them from taking any coercive action till decision.

More Stories From Pakistan

