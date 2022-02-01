UrduPoint.com

FBR Surpasses 7 Months Revenue Collection Target By Rs. 262 Bn: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target by Rs. 262 bn: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the revenue collection target it had set for seven months.

In a tweet, he said the FBR has collected net revenue of Rs. 3,352 billion from July 2021 to January 2022 of the financial year 2021-22, exceeding the target of Rs. 3,090 billion by Rs. 262 billion. This represents a growth of about 30.4 percent over the collection of Rs. 2,571 billion during the same period of last year, he added.

Related Topics

Same January July FBR From Billion

Recent Stories

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Ch ..

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Child block in Gangaram Hospital ..

1 hour ago
 Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukr ..

Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can ..

Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can"

1 hour ago
 Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, ..

Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, Pose No Threat - Envoy to UN

1 hour ago
 FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target b ..

FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target by Rs 262 bln

1 hour ago
 Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russ ..

Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russian Troops at Ukrainian Border

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>