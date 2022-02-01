FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target by Rs. 262 bn: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the revenue collection target it had set for seven months.

In a tweet, he said the FBR has collected net revenue of Rs. 3,352 billion from July 2021 to January 2022 of the financial year 2021-22, exceeding the target of Rs. 3,090 billion by Rs. 262 billion. This represents a growth of about 30.4 percent over the collection of Rs. 2,571 billion during the same period of last year, he added.