FBR team seized 95 cartons of illegal cigarette

The Federal Board of Revenue on Friday seized 95 cartons of non-custom paid cigarette from a truck in the intelligence bases operation carried out at Chagh interchange Swabi

The market value of seized cigarette was Rs.2,992,500, having excise duty of Rs.1,567,500 and sales tax Rs. 436,050 in total.

The illegal cigarette was being smuggled to Rawalpindi from Mardan.

Commissioner Corporate Zone, Muhammad Tariq Khattak, Additional Commissioner Syed Khalid Shah and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Basir Khattak has appreciated the performance of the Surveillance Squad No.1 .

They said that crackdown would continue against people involved in illegal cigarette business, tax evasion and its manufacture.