UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Team Seized 95 Cartons Of Illegal Cigarette

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:13 PM

FBR team seized 95 cartons of illegal cigarette

The Federal Board of Revenue on Friday seized 95 cartons of non-custom paid cigarette from a truck in the intelligence bases operation carried out at Chagh interchange Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue on Friday seized 95 cartons of non-custom paid cigarette from a truck in the intelligence bases operation carried out at Chagh interchange Swabi.

The market value of seized cigarette was Rs.2,992,500, having excise duty of Rs.1,567,500 and sales tax Rs. 436,050 in total.

The illegal cigarette was being smuggled to Rawalpindi from Mardan.

Commissioner Corporate Zone, Muhammad Tariq Khattak, Additional Commissioner Syed Khalid Shah and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Basir Khattak has appreciated the performance of the Surveillance Squad No.1 .

They said that crackdown would continue against people involved in illegal cigarette business, tax evasion and its manufacture.

Related Topics

Business Mardan Rawalpindi Swabi FBR Market From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

1 hour ago

Power shutdown notified for provincial metropolis

3 minutes ago

KP businessmen review budget recommendations

3 minutes ago

Norway to ease virus restrictions May 27

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

11 minutes ago

Egyptian delegation arrives in Gaza to follow ceas ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.