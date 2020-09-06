UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR To Facilitate Taxpayers By Shifting Cases At LTU Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

FBR to facilitate taxpayers by shifting cases at LTU Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Member Inland Revenue, Federal board of Revenue, Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq has said that the shifting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cases to LTU Islamabad aimed to facilitate the taxpayers, said a press release issued by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here Sunday.

During a meeting with local businessmen, he ruled out any physical involvement in cases after their shifting to LTU Islamabad as the whole process will be carried out by using modern technology and an online system.

Beside, SCCI Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain, Senator Nauman Wazir, former president and Chairman SCCI Standing Committee on Sale Tax, Zahidullah Shinwari, Chief Inland Revenue (Analysis), FBR Nasir Janjau, Chief Inland Operation, FBR Ijal Khattak, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khawaja and RTO Peshawar, Tariq Jamal Khattak attended the meeting.

Responding to demands, reservations and different queries of the business community, Dr Mohammad Ashfaq assured that FBR will redress the grievances of business community regarding shifting cases of 128 units from RTO Peshawar to LTU Islamabad.

Earlier, businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urged the Federal Board of Revenue to redress their grievances and apprehensions over the shifting cases of 128 units from regional tax office Peshawar to Large Taxpayers Unit Islamabad, asking to make the LTU as optional instead of mandatory for them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Sale Nasir Chamber Sunday FBR Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

DLD adopts artificial intelligence technology in s ..

21 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits Government Support Depar ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

1 hour ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.