FBR to facilitate taxpayers by shifting cases at LTU Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Member Inland Revenue, Federal board of Revenue, Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq has said that the shifting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cases to LTU Islamabad aimed to facilitate the taxpayers, said a press release issued by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here Sunday.

During a meeting with local businessmen, he ruled out any physical involvement in cases after their shifting to LTU Islamabad as the whole process will be carried out by using modern technology and an online system.

Beside, SCCI Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain, Senator Nauman Wazir, former president and Chairman SCCI Standing Committee on Sale Tax, Zahidullah Shinwari, Chief Inland Revenue (Analysis), FBR Nasir Janjau, Chief Inland Operation, FBR Ijal Khattak, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khawaja and RTO Peshawar, Tariq Jamal Khattak attended the meeting.

Responding to demands, reservations and different queries of the business community, Dr Mohammad Ashfaq assured that FBR will redress the grievances of business community regarding shifting cases of 128 units from RTO Peshawar to LTU Islamabad.

Earlier, businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urged the Federal Board of Revenue to redress their grievances and apprehensions over the shifting cases of 128 units from regional tax office Peshawar to Large Taxpayers Unit Islamabad, asking to make the LTU as optional instead of mandatory for them.