FBR to hold 'E-KACHEHRY' on Dec 03

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed will hold an 'E-KACHEHRY' on Friday.

According to FBR twitter handle, The E-Kachehry will be held from 09:00 hours to 10:30 hours, the FBR has requested the public to contact 051-111 772 772 for registering their issues and complaints.