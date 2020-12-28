UrduPoint.com
FBR To Hold Online Open Court For Resolving Taxpayers' Problems

Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

FBR to hold online open court for resolving taxpayers' problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Tax Office Peshawar (FBR) will hold an online open court on Tuesday (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve relevant problems and complaints of traders' community and other taxpayers at their doorsteps.

According to a press release issued here by the FBR, Peshawar, the open court will be held in Tax House Peshawar at 3 p.

m where Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja, will listen and resolve genuine problems of taxpayers via facebook.

Other officials including Commissioner Corporate Zone Muhammad Tariq Jamal Khattak, Commissioner Withholding Zone Muhammad Ayaz and Commissioner Peshawar Zone Shaheed Mehboob, Deputy Commissioner (Focal Person) Muhammad Naeem Orakzai and Additional Commissioner Headquarters FBR Ajmal Khan will also be participating in the forum.

Taxpayers may join the open court through www.facebook.com/RTOpwr

More Stories From Pakistan

