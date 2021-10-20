UrduPoint.com

FBR To Introduce System To Pay All Kinds Of Taxes At One Place: Chief Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:49 PM

FBR to introduce system to pay all kinds of taxes at one place: Chief Commissioner

Federal Board of Revenue has no intention to put more burden on the existing taxpayers, rather a new and efficient system is being introduced replacing IRIS under which all kinds of taxes can be easily paid at one place

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue has no intention to put more burden on the existing taxpayers, rather a new and efficient system is being introduced replacing IRIS under which all kinds of taxes can be easily paid at one place.

This was clarified by FBR's Chief Commissioner (Inland Revenue) Tariq Mustafa, during his meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry here in the association's office.

Prominent business leaders at the meeting were KATI President Salman Aslam, KITE's CEO Zubair Chhaya, KATI's Tax Liaison Committee Chairman, Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, former presidents Saleem-uz-Zaman, Tariq Malik, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui, Johar Qandhari, Ehteshamuddin and Syed Farukh Mazher.

Chief Commissioner RTO, Tariq Mustafa said the issues raised by KATI would not only improve the regional tax office but benefit FBR. After 2013, tax refund payments were in a halt. Under the current system, there was no problem of refunds.

"Refunds are now paid immediately through the modern automated system. we are being held accountable for non-payment of refunds. KATI members can contact him for any complaint regarding FBR as his doors are open to all members," added.

KATI President Salman Aslam said for increasing further revenue the tax net needs to be widened by facilitating and taking into confidence the taxpayers.

KITE's CEO Zubair Chhaya said the government should encourage withholding agents.

