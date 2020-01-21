UrduPoint.com
FBR To Reduce Power Of Officers: Chairman FBR

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:13 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zadi on Tuesday said that the department is reducing power of its officers, following reforms in tax system

He said most of the recoveries have been made at the time of import, acknowledging that taxes put additional budget on the country economy.The FBR chairman said this while address a seminar organized by All Pakistan Chambers in Islamabad.He said that we would have to establish automatic system to resolve administrative issues face by public.

He said FBR is shareholder of 25 percent of overall tax but it was not receiving even its own share.Zadi said the FBR is aware of the problems faced by the business community in the country. Now the FBR has to see how much it can expand its tax circle.

Manufacturing, service, agriculture and rental are four sectors and every sector is supposed to pay tax to FBR. He said manufacturing sector has 70 percent share in tax recoveries whereas other three sectors tax recoveries ratio is low. As a result manufacturing industry has to face the burden of taxes.

