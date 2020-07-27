UrduPoint.com
FBR To Resolve Issues Of Tax Payers On Their Doorstep: CC FBR

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja Monday said that the Regional Tax Office Peshawar was committed to resolve the problems of tax payers on their doorstep and for the purpose electronic Katcherys were being held as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing an electronic Katchery held here at Regional Tax Office, he urged the tax payers to pay their taxes timely for strengthening of economy and prosperity of the country. He assured full support of tax department with tax payers in submission of their tax returns and taxes.

On the occasion, the chief commissioner briefed the participants about the scope of Regional Tax Office Peshawar regarding mechanism of tax collection and imposition of new taxes.

He along with his team answered the queries of the participants in detail.

Zonal Commissioners Tariq Jamal Khattak, Tariq Bakhtiar, Tariq Arbab, M Ayaz, Additional Commissioner Headquarter Ajmal Khan, Deputy Commissioner HQ Mohsin Ehsan and Assistant Commissioner Naeem Orakzai answered the questions of electronic Katchery.

The chief commissioner announced that the electronic Katchery would be held every month to resolve issues and problems of tax payers.

