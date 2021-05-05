FBR to try best to facilitate business community: Member Inland Revenue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Member Inland Revenue Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq underlined the importance of Faisalabad in national economy and said that FBR will try its optimum best to facilitate the business community by simplifying the existing procedures.

He was addressing a zoom meeting held here at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to discuss the budget proposals presented by the FCCI for the year 2021-22.

He assured that the budget proposals presented by FCCI would be critically analyzed and maximum of these would be included in the upcoming budget. He said, "It is our joint effort to enhance the tax net by creating maximum facilities for the business community.

"On the occasion, President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that comprehensive proposals have been formulated on the pattern recommended by the Finance Ministry. He said that the ultimate objective of these proposals is to facilitate the business community.

Asad Malkana Tax consultant explicitly explained the technical rationales of the budget proposals and hoped that FCCI has presented best proposals in consultation with the concerned stakeholders. "These proposals have potential to be incorporated in the next Federal budget", he opined.