'FBR to unveil 3-month tax education drive, warns of no mercy for evaders': Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson Bakhtiar Muhammad on Thursday announced a nationwide initiative to boost tax compliance where the department will conduct seminars to educate taxpayers and after this campaign, the FBR will impose strict penalties on those who fail to comply with tax regulations.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said through seminars, workshops, and media outreach, the FBR aims to educate the public on tax laws, benefits, and procedures.

Following the education drive, the FBR will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards tax evasion, imposing strict penalties and legal action on non-compliant individuals and businesses, he added.

This move aims to encourage taxpayers to file returns promptly and accurately, he added.

The initiative will utilize multiple channels, including digital platforms, print and electronic media, and public seminars to ensure maximum outreach, he explained.

To a question, he said that the improvement of tax compliance culture is the prime objective of the government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is actively trying to achieve it with the cooperation of taxpayers.

The decision of non-extension in the due date for filing of return last year saw an overwhelming response from taxpayers, he said.

He said FBR has advised all taxpayers required to file tax returns by 30th September 2021 to fulfill their legal obligation without waiting for the last date to avoid system delays which occur when a large number of taxpayers log in for submission of returns near the deadline.

FBR has reiterated that there will be no extension in the due date for filing of Income tax return, he said.