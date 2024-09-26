- Home
- Pakistan
- 'FBR to unveil 3-month tax education drive, warns of no mercy for evaders': Spokesperson
'FBR To Unveil 3-month Tax Education Drive, Warns Of No Mercy For Evaders': Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson Bakhtiar Muhammad on Thursday announced a nationwide initiative to boost tax compliance where the department will conduct seminars to educate taxpayers and after this campaign, the FBR will impose strict penalties on those who fail to comply with tax regulations.
Talking to ptv news channel, he said through seminars, workshops, and media outreach, the FBR aims to educate the public on tax laws, benefits, and procedures.
Following the education drive, the FBR will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards tax evasion, imposing strict penalties and legal action on non-compliant individuals and businesses, he added.
This move aims to encourage taxpayers to file returns promptly and accurately, he added.
The initiative will utilize multiple channels, including digital platforms, print and electronic media, and public seminars to ensure maximum outreach, he explained.
To a question, he said that the improvement of tax compliance culture is the prime objective of the government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is actively trying to achieve it with the cooperation of taxpayers.
The decision of non-extension in the due date for filing of return last year saw an overwhelming response from taxpayers, he said.
He said FBR has advised all taxpayers required to file tax returns by 30th September 2021 to fulfill their legal obligation without waiting for the last date to avoid system delays which occur when a large number of taxpayers log in for submission of returns near the deadline.
FBR has reiterated that there will be no extension in the due date for filing of Income tax return, he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy's crucial role in maritime security lauded on 'World Maritime Day'2 minutes ago
-
Indonesian CG calls on Governor Sindh, bilateral issues discussed22 minutes ago
-
15 criminals nabbed32 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 186,900 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Cattle thieves netted42 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap53 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz calls for meaningful engagement to resolve Kashmir dispute2 hours ago
-
Pervaiz Shah condemns India's 'Manipulative' electoral process in Kashmir2 hours ago
-
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Inspector's grave saluted on his death anniversary13 hours ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers13 hours ago
-
Govt pays Rs170B subsidy to ensure uniform electricity tariff for consumers in Karachi13 hours ago