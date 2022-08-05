UrduPoint.com

FBR To Upgrade Key IRIS System To Improve Operation

August 05, 2022

FBR to upgrade key IRIS system to improve operation

Building further on its ongoing drive for digitalization, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is all set to upgrade its key IRIS system to improve its operation and enhance security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Building further on its ongoing drive for digitalization, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) is all set to upgrade its key IRIS system to improve its operation and enhance security.

Changes in the underlying architecture of the system will enhance its speed and functions, especially in the coming return filing season and a new Graphic User Interface (GUI) would also be added, said a press release issued here.

The new graphical interface is more intuitive and functional and will facilitate taxpayers in filing their returns. This upgradation will also augment the security of the system through certain digital interventions.

It is to inform that during this upgradation process, the services of IRIS System will be temporarily unavailable from 10 PM on 6th August to 10 AM on 7th August. Therefore, the inconvenience is regretted.

