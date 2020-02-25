FBR torches 1090 cartons of seized cigarettes in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khwaja Tuesday said his department has a firm resolve to frustrate the movement of smuggled goods and no obstacle would be accepted in achieving this objective.

Addressing a ceremony held to torch 1090 cartons of seized cigarettes worth over Rs 30 million here he said, officials of FBR including Customs officials were completely alert to end smuggling throughout the province.

To frustrate the tendency of smuggling, he said the department was working on modern lines and has adopted scientific methods to tight noose around the smugglers. Owing to these initiatives, the smugglers were now on the run and having a difficult time to continue their activities.

The anti-smuggling squad during its successful actions have frustrated scores of smuggling attempts and seized huge amount of smuggled goods, he said adding we have a firm commitment to purge out the country of smuggling.

During last 10 months, he said our teams have seized 1090 cartons of smuggled cigarettes adding action against smuggling of illegal goods would continue with the same pace.

To a query he said submission of income tax returns was the responsibility of every citizen and every Pakistani must file his or her tax returns well in time adding those failing to do so would face legal action.

Director Intelligence Abid Mehmood, Regional Commissioner FBR Arbab Tariq, Regional Commissioner Muhammad Ayaz and Regional Commissioner Tariq Jamal were also present at the occasion.