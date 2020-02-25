FBR torches 1090 cartons of seized cigarettes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khwaja Tuesday said his department has a firm resolve to frustrate the movement of smuggled goods and no obstacle would be accepted in achieving this objective

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khwaja Tuesday said his department has a firm resolve to frustrate the movement of smuggled goods and no obstacle would be accepted in achieving this objective.

Addressing a ceremony held to torch 1090 cartons of seized cigarettes worth over 30million rupees here he said, officials of Inland Revenue Service were completely alert to end illegal production and counterfeit and non duty paid cigarettes.

To frustrate such illegal trade, he said the department was working on modern lines and has adopted scientific methods to tight noose around text evaders.

Owing to these initiatives, the perpetrators of such offenses were now on the run and having a difficult time to continue their activities.

The Federal surveillance squad during its successful actions has frustrated scores of attempts of illegal smuggling of cigarettes and seized huge amount of counterfeit goods, he said adding we have a firm commitment to purge out the country of such illegal activities.

During last 10 months, he said our teams have seized 1090 cartons of counterfeit and non duty paid cigarettes, adding action against production and supplies of illegal goods would continue with the same pace.

To a query he said submission of income tax returns was the responsibility of every citizen and every Pakistani must file his or her tax returns well in time adding those failing to do so would face legal action.

Director Intelligence Abid Mehmood, Zonal Commissioner FBR Arbab Tariq, Zonal Commissioner Muhammad Ayaz and Zonal Commissioner Tariq Jamal were also present at the occasion.