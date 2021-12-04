FBR tracking policy to help in discouraging goods hoarders: Director Intelligence

The Director Intelligence Federal Board of Revenue Dr. Abdul Rehman Rind has said that the track and trace policy will not only help in discouraging the hoarders of essential goods but it will also generate more revenue and eliminate the crisis of goods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The Director Intelligence Federal board of Revenue Dr. Abdul Rehman Rind has said that the track and trace policy will not only help in discouraging the hoarders of essential goods but it will also generate more revenue and eliminate the crisis of goods.

Addressing an awareness seminar organized by Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry here on Saturday, Director Intelligence FBR said that the implementation on the policy has been started with chipping the stickers and bar codes on sugar bags in the premises of sugar mills.

He, however, emphasized upon the mill owners and distributors to support the FBR efforts and personally monitor the pasting stickers and bar codes on their products in order to protect their business interests.

The FBR is ready to extend full support to all stakeholders in this regard, he assured.

During the question answer session, the Chairman HSATI Sub-Committee on FBR Daulat Ram Lohana proposed that the process of track and trace should be completed within the premises of factories so that small traders and purchasers could do their activities without any fear.

Ex-Chairman HSATI Parvez Faheem Noorwala has suggested the fixing of market retail prices at the sugar bags while another Ex-Chairman Shahid Kaimkhani suggested that used bags should also be included in the track and trace policy in order avert misappropriation at lower level in markets.

The Chairman HSATI Saman Mal Devnani while speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of FBR for arranging informative seminars and said that it will not only help in protecting the business and understanding regarding tax affairs but such sessions will develop fearless atmosphere between FBR and tax payers.

Among others, Ex- Chairman HSATI Aamir Shahab and members executive committee Essar Kumar, Mian Farooq and Allahdin Kaimkhani were also present on the occasion.