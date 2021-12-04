UrduPoint.com

FBR Tracking Policy To Help In Discouraging Goods Hoarders: Director Intelligence

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:33 PM

FBR tracking policy to help in discouraging goods hoarders: Director Intelligence

The Director Intelligence Federal Board of Revenue Dr. Abdul Rehman Rind has said that the track and trace policy will not only help in discouraging the hoarders of essential goods but it will also generate more revenue and eliminate the crisis of goods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The Director Intelligence Federal board of Revenue Dr. Abdul Rehman Rind has said that the track and trace policy will not only help in discouraging the hoarders of essential goods but it will also generate more revenue and eliminate the crisis of goods.

Addressing an awareness seminar organized by Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry here on Saturday, Director Intelligence FBR said that the implementation on the policy has been started with chipping the stickers and bar codes on sugar bags in the premises of sugar mills.

He, however, emphasized upon the mill owners and distributors to support the FBR efforts and personally monitor the pasting stickers and bar codes on their products in order to protect their business interests.

The FBR is ready to extend full support to all stakeholders in this regard, he assured.

During the question answer session, the Chairman HSATI Sub-Committee on FBR Daulat Ram Lohana proposed that the process of track and trace should be completed within the premises of factories so that small traders and purchasers could do their activities without any fear.

Ex-Chairman HSATI Parvez Faheem Noorwala has suggested the fixing of market retail prices at the sugar bags while another Ex-Chairman Shahid Kaimkhani suggested that used bags should also be included in the track and trace policy in order avert misappropriation at lower level in markets.

The Chairman HSATI Saman Mal Devnani while speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of FBR for arranging informative seminars and said that it will not only help in protecting the business and understanding regarding tax affairs but such sessions will develop fearless atmosphere between FBR and tax payers.

Among others, Ex- Chairman HSATI Aamir Shahab and members executive committee Essar Kumar, Mian Farooq and Allahdin Kaimkhani were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad SITE FBR Market All Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan and PTI can’t go side-by-side, says She ..

Pakistan and PTI can’t go side-by-side, says Shehbaz Sharif

8 minutes ago
 One arrested, 50Kg charas recovered

One arrested, 50Kg charas recovered

3 minutes ago
 Protection of lives, property government's priorit ..

Protection of lives, property government's priority: State Minister Farrukh Habi ..

3 minutes ago
 Xi stresses developing religion in Chinese context ..

Xi stresses developing religion in Chinese context

3 minutes ago
 13 main accused among 118 arrested in Sialkot inci ..

13 main accused among 118 arrested in Sialkot incident: Hasaan

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan's New York consulate expands online servi ..

Pakistan's New York consulate expands online services for expatriates

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.