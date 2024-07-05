FBR Transfers 27 Customs, Inland Revenue Officers Of BPS-20
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has notified transfers of 27 officers of Pakistan Customs Service and Inland Revenue Service belonging to BPS-20.
With the transfers made with immediate effect, the officers have been asked to report to the Administration Pool of the FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.
The FBR’s step is in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s agenda of economic reforms, which outlines strict measures against corruption in a bid to foster development and growth.
The prime minister’s vision emphasizes punishing the officers involved in corrupt practices and ensuring reward for those who demonstrate good performance.
The BPS-20 officers of Pakistan Customs Service include Dr.
Akhtar Hussain, Muhammad Adnan Akram, Iram Maqbool Aamir, Malik Kamran Azam Khan Rajar, Khalid Hussain Jamali, Raza, Sami-ul-Haq, Ambreen Ahmad Tarar, Amer Rashid Sheikh, Naveed Iqbal and Muhammad Ahsan Khan.
The BPS-20 officers of Inland Revenue are Kazi Afzal, Mohammed Nasser Janjua, Zahoor Ahmad Panwar, Dr. Tariq Ghani, Muhammad Abid, Humaira Maryam, Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, Muhammad Ali, Naeem Babar, Zulqarnain Ali Shaheen Haral, Abdul Qadir Shaikh, Pir Khalid Ahmed Qureshi, Muhammad Asim Khattak, Dr. Razi-ur-Rehman Khan, Barrister Nowsherwan Khan and Fazli Malik.
The transferred officers will continue to draw their salaries against supernumerary posts in their previous offices.
