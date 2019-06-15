UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Urges People To Avail Amnesty Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

FBR urges people to avail amnesty scheme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chief Commissioner Sardar Ali Khawaja on Friday said the government had issued Asset Declaration Ordinance 2019 and people had been given last chance to declare their assets.

He said that people who ignored the Ordinance would have to face consequence, adding, the FBR had also obtained the details of domestic and foreign property and assets of the traders and residents.

An action would be initiated after June 30 against those who did not get themselves registered under the announced amnesty scheme,he said while talking to the Traders' union in a seminar here.

According to figures, total 71,000 industrial and 120,000 commercial electricity connections were installed across Sargodha region, he said and added that approximately 200,000 people were involved in small and large business activities here.

He added that total 91,000 people were registered with the FBR out of which only 41,000 people were submitting their tax returns.

He said a large number of people were involved in the business activities and they should follow FBR instructions to make the country a welfare state.

He urged all segments of the society to pay taxes till June 30 and declare all properties as soon as possible to avoid legal action.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Sargodha June FBR 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

43 seconds ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

8 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

20 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

8 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.