FBR urges people to avail amnesty scheme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chief Commissioner Sardar Ali Khawaja on Friday said the government had issued Asset Declaration Ordinance 2019 and people had been given last chance to declare their assets.

He said that people who ignored the Ordinance would have to face consequence, adding, the FBR had also obtained the details of domestic and foreign property and assets of the traders and residents.

An action would be initiated after June 30 against those who did not get themselves registered under the announced amnesty scheme,he said while talking to the Traders' union in a seminar here.

According to figures, total 71,000 industrial and 120,000 commercial electricity connections were installed across Sargodha region, he said and added that approximately 200,000 people were involved in small and large business activities here.

He added that total 91,000 people were registered with the FBR out of which only 41,000 people were submitting their tax returns.

He said a large number of people were involved in the business activities and they should follow FBR instructions to make the country a welfare state.

He urged all segments of the society to pay taxes till June 30 and declare all properties as soon as possible to avoid legal action.