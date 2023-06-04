FBR urges public to support 'Point of sale' system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Income Tax Commissioner Zone-A Sargodha Rao Shakeel Ahmed urged the public and traders on Sunday to support FBR's 'Point of sale (PoS) system.

Taking to the media here, he said: "Extraordinary steps have been taken to establish transparency in the Federal board of Revenue." He said the PoS was the most successful initiative of the FBR and it needed to be expanded further.

"There is an urgent need to start an awareness campaign across division to take advantage of the PoS system," he said and advised traders to deposit tax in the national exchequer through the PoS system. He said people must take the PoS receipt after purchase to participate in the lottery.

Rao Shakeel Ahmed stressed that in order to encourage taxpayers, awareness about the reward scheme of FBR should be promoted in the public and the scope of facilities should be increased to promote the tax culture among people.

"Retailers, realising their national responsibilities, will have to deposit the tax collected from consumers in the tax department honestly," he urged.

The Income Tax commissioner said for timely collection of tax, various measures were being taken to support and encourage taxpayers. The PoS prize scheme aims to encourage 'Tier one' retailers to issue certified receipts to ensure protection of tax paid by taxpayers.