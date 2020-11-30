FBR urges taxpayers to file tax returns before December 8

Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Federal Board of Revenue Sardar Ali Khawaja Monday said that federal government has introduced a comprehensive system for online submission of tax returns to facilitate taxpayers for fulfilling their national responsibility at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Federal board of Revenue Sardar Ali Khawaja Monday said that federal government has introduced a comprehensive system for online submission of tax returns to facilitate taxpayers for fulfilling their national responsibility at their doorstep.

In a statement issued here, RTO urged the business community and salaried persons to ensure filling of their income tax returns by December 8 without further delay.

He said that timely payment of taxes was essential for economic stability of the country adding he said tutorial videos available on the FBR website for guidance on tax return filing and online payment methods can be viewed.

He also warned disciplinary action against non-filers including imposition of heavy fines on the expiry of deadline.

Chief Commissioner said FBR always welcomes taxpayers in filling their tax return and FBR's employees being serving the masses round the clock and could be contacted for guidance any time.