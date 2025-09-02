Open Menu

FBR Withdraws Order For Auction Of Mall Of Islamabad: IHC Told

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the

department had withdrawn order for the auction of 'Mall of Islamabad.'

The auction was to be conducted on September 3, on the direction of FBR.

Deputy Commissioner FBR Sohail Abbas informed the court regarding the decision of withdrawal of

order.

The FBR officials said that first, they will confirm the allotments and then they will look into the auction.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the

case.

Allottees of lawyer Haider Waheed and others appeared before the court

The lawyer said that FBR might have to recover Rs26 billion or 126 billion but property rights of his clients

should not be affected.

Addressing Deputy Commissioner, Justice Soomro remarked that "We saw your orders, there is a copy-paste

of the same order in each file."

The court said that "when you are taking notice, then do an investigation."

The court disposed of the case after the FBR informed it about the withdrawal of auction order.

