FBR witnesses historic Rs. 4732 bn tax collection despite Covid-19 ; says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that despite coronavirus pandemic the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) witnessed a historic Rs. 4732 billion tax collection , exceeding the revised target of Rs. 4691 billion by Rs 41. billion.

In a tweet, the state minister said, the revenue collection of FBR was 18 per cent higher than the corresponding year which was Rs. 3997 billion.

The board had Issued record refunds of Rs.

251 billion, 85 per cent higher than the previous year of Rs. 135 billion, he added.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had collected Rs. 3842 billion tax in year 2017-18 when imports were stood at Rs. 60 billion.

The PML-N tax collection included advance tax while refunds of billions of rupees were withheld during the period, said Farrukh.

During the last year of PML-N government, he said the tax collected from the amnesty scheme was also added to the revenue collection.