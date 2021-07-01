UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Witnesses Historic Rs. 4732 Bn Tax Collection Despite Covid-19 ; Says Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:30 PM

FBR witnesses historic Rs. 4732 bn tax collection despite Covid-19 ; says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that despite coronavirus pandemic the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) witnessed a historic Rs. 4732 billion tax collection , exceeding the revised target of Rs. 4691 billion by Rs 41. billion.

In a tweet, the state minister said, the revenue collection of FBR was 18 per cent higher than the corresponding year which was Rs. 3997 billion.

The board had Issued record refunds of Rs.

251 billion,  85 per cent higher than the previous year of Rs. 135 billion, he added.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had collected Rs. 3842 billion tax in year 2017-18 when imports were stood at Rs. 60 billion.

The PML-N tax collection included advance tax while refunds of billions of rupees were withheld during the period, said Farrukh.

During the last year of PML-N government, he said the tax collected from the amnesty scheme was also added to the revenue collection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz FBR From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

17 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Fawad gives go-ahead to ink info sharing accord be ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons assistant commissioner o ..

6 minutes ago

NAB Karachi approves reference against KMCECHS for ..

6 minutes ago

Senate body seeks detailed briefing on judges appo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.