UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR's Helpline Facilitating Taxpayers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:58 PM

FBR's Helpline Facilitating Taxpayers

FBR's Helpline is a free, fast & reliable service that is committed to provide the very best service to the public

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) FBR's Helpline is a free, fast & reliable service that is committed to provide the very best service to the public.FBR's Helpline not only educates the public but also provides them a forum through which the public can put forward their queries and seek resolution to most of their issues via phone, email or website.

Helpline team has been at the forefront in resolving issues that come up from time to time such as payment of Surcharge for ATL, guidance for newly launched Online sales tax registration application, guidance for newly launched biannual income tax withholding statement, guidance for ST returns launched for the new financial year.

Related Topics

Resolution FBR National University From Best

Recent Stories

&#039;Dubai Future Experts Programme&#039; launche ..

1 minute ago

DP World awarded 30-year concession for South Cont ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2 ..

31 minutes ago

Efforts for success of Pak China trade to favor bo ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Medical and Dental College preserves its s ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-India, pro-freedom banners appear in IOK

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.