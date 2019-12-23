(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FBR's Helpline is a free, fast & reliable service that is committed to provide the very best service to the public

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) FBR's Helpline is a free, fast & reliable service that is committed to provide the very best service to the public.FBR's Helpline not only educates the public but also provides them a forum through which the public can put forward their queries and seek resolution to most of their issues via phone, email or website.

Helpline team has been at the forefront in resolving issues that come up from time to time such as payment of Surcharge for ATL, guidance for newly launched Online sales tax registration application, guidance for newly launched biannual income tax withholding statement, guidance for ST returns launched for the new financial year.