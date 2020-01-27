Senior officer of the Federal Board of Revenue, Shah Banu has come under the radar of investigation being conducted against tainted officers and her name has been inserted in the list of the most corrupt officers of FBR

Shah Banu is direct complainant in FIA against Omni group chief Anwar Majeed who is also main character in fake accounts corruption scam and now she is paying the price of her fearless job she rendered in national interests.Shah Banu who had conducted investigation against Anwar Majeed Omni group's chief , NATO container scam miscreants and found them guilty of corruption and embezzlement of public funds worth billion of rupees ,Shah Banu career has been spread over 30 years in FBR as she enjoyed lucrative posts but neither she accumulated any wealth nor made any personal property but the corrupt mafia of FBR has made decision to teach her a lesson by conducting investigation on fake report.While putting her gauntlet and accepting the challenges being posed by corrupt FBR officers , she vowed to fight her just war against the mafia and will exonerate her name from the list the most corrupt officers if the probe against her would be conducted by any honest and upright officer, She wrote to chief Justice of Pakistan and sought his help against the mafia tirade.

It has been surfaced in her letter that being honest and upright officer In government department is big sin as the powerful corrupt mafia embedded in all government departments will make their life miserable by leveling baseless and concoction allegations of corruption and misconduct.She has been alleged that she allowed Rs 14 million refunds to a private firm but the facts she narrated in her reply gave another picture of the scam as the main character of this scam are being promoted and are now enjoying key post in Sindh government and federal government as well.Other co accused in Rs 14 million refund scam were Hammal Baloch senior FBR officer and Shahid Jatoi who had been retired after causing Rs 40 billion loss to national kitty by corruption and corrupt practice but now Hammal Baloch is serving in Sindh government on lucrative post while Jatoi has left the department after reaching superannuation but Shah Banu is now become sole target of mafia who are seething her for conducting investigation against Omni group chief Anwar Majeed and other land grabber of Karachi.She stated in her statement that protectors of land mafia , Nato weapon container scam are behind a libelous defamation campaign against her so that the upright patriotic officers like her should be kept isolated in a perpetual state of victimization.