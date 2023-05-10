UrduPoint.com

FBS Assures For Resolving Genuine Issues Of Civil Society

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Head of the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali Wednesday visited the city and assured action committee of the Civil Society for resolving of their genuine issues.

During his visit, he was accompanied by the local Statistical officers of FBS including Ehsan ul Haq and Umar Khan.

The FBS provincial head also met with the members of Dera and Tank Civil Society Action Committee which was led by ex-Member National Assembly (MNA) Dawar Khan Kundi and comprising other members including ex-MPA Mazhar Jameel Alizai, Muhammad Aslam Awan, Zahid Muhibbullah Advocate, Muhammad Irfan Mughal, Nusrat Gandapur, Wajeeh uz Zaman, Irfan Sahi, Haji Qamar, Shehbaz Khan Sadaqat Durani and Abu Al Moazzam Turabi.

The action committee informed him about the negligence of the enumerators, the flaws in SPARCO maps and enumeration of the people in their native areas who belonged to Waziristan but permanently residing in Dera and Tank.

The FBS provincial head thanked the action committee for highlighting the issues and creating awareness among the public.

He said the reports regarding issues at local level including enumeration of millions of people of Waziristan living in Dera and Tank in their native areas had been sent to the federal and provincial governments and to the district administrations, adding, it was their authority to take any legal action.

He said that such situations and complaints were also received from Peshawar, Kohat and Hangu.

He said the Census process would be completed on May 15.

On this occasion, Statistical Officer Ehsan ul Haq said the action had been taken against some enumerators who found negligent while performing duties.

He said the population living around many blocks was also being enumerated.

As a result of which 10,000 people had increased in Dera Tehsil, he added.

He said the students of religious seminaries established in Islamia Colony located in Dera city and other areas were also being enumerated, adding, he himself was working with his staff while the cooperation of Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner was also available.

Earlier, the action committee also presented a resolution to the officers of FBS which was passed by the committee in All Parties Conference.

