FBS Holds Awareness Workshop On Upcoming Digital Population Census

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) Wednesday held an awareness workshop here at University of Peshawar on completion of measures for holding 7th population census for the first time through use of digital and information technology.

The workshop was organized by FBS and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Local Government and Rural Development.

Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees was the chief guest at the event while Secretary FBS Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member Governing Council Muhammad Iqbal, Special Secretary Local Government and Rural Development KP Inayatullah Wasim were also present on the occasion.

VC University of Peshawar Prof Dr Mohammad Idrees appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics over the initiatives and assured cooperation from the University of Peshawar especially the Department of Statistics, Journalism and Mass Communication and Computer Science in making the digital census a success story.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal Secretary and Senior Member Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in his presentation briefed the participants in detail on how to implement digital census.

He said that previous six population censuses were conducted on pages while this time e-tablet would be used for the census for which the government and all the concerned departments have assured their full cooperation.

On the occasion, VC UoP Dr Muhammad Idrees, Special Secretary Local Government Inayatullah Waseem, Secretary Coordination Unit Sajid Gul and Director Information Ghulam Hussain Ghazi were given shields.

Director Statistics Rabia Awan, Director Information Peshawar Ghulam Hussain Ghazi and IT experts spoke in detail about the importance of digital census and said that for the first any population census would be conducted through use of digital technology.

There was also a question and answer session in which Village and Neighborhood Secretaries of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development, students and teachers of the Statistics Department of the University asked questions on different angles of the new census.

