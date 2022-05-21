UrduPoint.com

FC, Administration Continue Relief Operation In Dera Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 10:48 PM

FC, Administration continue relief operation in Dera Bugti

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Civil Administration are carrying out relief activities in Pirkoh and adjoining area of Dera Bugti

Quetta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Civil Administration are carrying out relief activities in Pirkoh and adjoining area of Dera Bugti.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, medical assistance has been provided to 3625 patients under the supervision of doctors and paramedics.

929 patients have been treated for cholera while the rest were treated for other diseases.

Whereas, more than 300 lab tests were performed in the last 24 hours, the press release stated.

Moreover, about 126 water powers are working to provide clean drinking water to the local population and during last 24 hours 610,000 liters of water were distributed in 54 affected villages.

Medical teams of Balochistan Health Department, FC and Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) are continuously working in the area in order to control cholera and other disease in the area, the press release added.

A team of Pakistan Army's Engineers has also arrived to review the feasibility of PSDP's water supply scheme projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Water Company Oil Dera Bugti Gas

Recent Stories

Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond Leag ..

Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond League

23 seconds ago
 US Consultancy McKinsey Co-Advised Pentagon, Russi ..

US Consultancy McKinsey Co-Advised Pentagon, Russia's Rostec - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Punjab CM message on 71 years of Pak-China diploma ..

Punjab CM message on 71 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations

26 seconds ago
 Army, FC Balochistan assist civil admin to tackle ..

Army, FC Balochistan assist civil admin to tackle fire in Sherani District

27 seconds ago
 Collier electrocuted in Duki coal mine

Collier electrocuted in Duki coal mine

3 minutes ago
 Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morr ..

Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morrison in Parliamentary Polls

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.