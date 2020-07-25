UrduPoint.com
FC Balochistan Averts Major Terrorist Activity In Turbat; BLA Key Terrorist Killed: ISPR

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

FC Balochistan averts major terrorist activity in Turbat; BLA key terrorist killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The FC Balochistan on Saturday averted a major terrorist activity in Buleda area of Turbat, Balochistan after conducting an intelligence based operation (IBO) on suspected terrorist hideout and gunned down a key terrorist of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The operation resulted in detaining a key terrorist of proscribed Organization (BLA) who was killed during the IBO, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the operation, cache of arms and ammunition, grenades communication equipment and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) material were recovered from the hideout.

More Stories From Pakistan

