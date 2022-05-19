FC Balochistan continue relief efforts in cholera-hit areas of Dera Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan has continued relief efforts in Pir Koh and adjoining areas of Dera Bugti.

As many 3,036 individuals were provided medical care by doctors and paramedics whereas 921 patients were treated for cholera and remaining were treated for other diseases, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

More than 2000 lab tests were conducted in last 24 hours whereas the provision of safe drinking water to the local population was underway, it said.

The FC Balochistan was assisting civil administration for exploration and ensuring new water pumps and tube wells, the ISPR added.