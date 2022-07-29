FC Balochistan makes elaborate security mechanism for Zaireen: Senate Informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Senate on Friday informed that Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (South) had made elaborate security mechanism for provision of security to Zaireen Convoys during their movement from Quetta Taftan and back (632 kms each side).

Responding to queries during Question hour of Senate, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan informed Senate that Zaireen Convoys was constituted at Quetta after receipt of information that a number of Zaireen and buses were passing through, adding that dedicated security/ protection was ensured under the command of senior officer via provision of Army/ FC Quick Reaction Force (QRFs) including jammers and additional deployment enroute. He said that levies/Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), QRFs also escorted the convoys.

The minister said that reserve QRFs were placed at designed locations enroute to deal with any untoward situation. Shahadat Awan said that upon reaching Taftan, Zaireen were accommodated at Pakistan House, a walled facility, located at walking distance from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) gate.

He said that after necessary immigration procedure, Zaireen entered Iran and same procedure was followed on return of Zaireen from Iran. The minister said that Pakistan has a 905 km border with Iran and has three Border Check posts (BCPs) at Taftan and Gabd-Reemdan (BP250) and Mand-Pishin. However, at present Taftan and Gabd-Reemdan were only operational for facilitation of Zaireen, who intend to proceed to Iran. Taftan was the major crossing point along Pak-Iran border. He said that FIA Immigration at Taftan had always facilitated all types of pedestrians specially Zaireen.

Shahadat Awan further said that FIA was operating with 10 counters each at arrival and departure points. Furthermore, there was an accommodation facility at Pakistan House managed by local administration where Zaireen could stay.