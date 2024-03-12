Open Menu

FC Balochistan, MPCL Distribute Ration Among 180 Needy People

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FC Balochistan, MPCL distribute ration among 180 needy people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) and Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) distributed rations among 180 indigent people and needy families of Kohlu on the occasion of Ramadan.

Commandant Mawand Rifles Brigade Col Babar Khalil and representative of Mari Petroleum Company Limited Lt. Col. Amjad distributed ration to the deserving and disabled people.

Lieutenant Colonel Amjad said that ration has been distributed to hundreds of deserving and needy families on the occasion of Ramadan, there was greatness in service.

He said that Mari Company has been continuing welfare services in the area saying that welfare services would continue in the future with the support of FC in the rehabilitation of the people of the area, health, education and other sectors.

All Disabled Welfare Organization Balochistan President Sanaullah Marri said that Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) and Mari Petroleum Company Limited appreciated the distribution of ration to the deserving families.He also paid homage to FC Balochistan for cooperation in social sectors.

