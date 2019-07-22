FC Balochistan playing essential role in maintaining peace: IG FC South Saeed Ahmed

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG-FC) Balochistan South, Major General Saeed Ahmed Nagra (Hilal Imtiaz Military) said on Monday FC personnel were playing significant role to curb terrorist activities in the province because Pakistan 's development was linked to Balochistan

He said some elements were trying to halt development of country and province through their terrorist activities, which would be foiled by restoring peace in the respective areas of Balochistan.

IG FC South Major General Saeed Ahmed shared these views while addressing at ceremony of 550 young completion of training under Recruits 63rd batch passing out parade in Khuzdar.

IG FC urged new FC personnel who have completed their training that they have responsibility to utilize their capabilities for development of province and country and to perform their duties honestly in respective areas of province in order to decrease illegal activities in the areas for prosperity of people.

He said though, the challenges would come but you would have to stand firmly and face whats in-front, adding FC jawans must remain vigilant for any possible situation, despite FC Balochistan has contributed for the peace with countless sacrifice, new recruits are now part of this cause.

FC recruits will not hesitate from sacrificing their lives for the defence of country, he hoped. He said journey of development was continued in province due to improve situation of peace in the areas, adding that the people of Balochistan is patriotic. Sector Commander FC South Brigadier Saqib Mirza, Commandant Kalat Scouts Colonel Arshad Mehmood Malik, Sardar Buland Khan Ghulamani, Sardar Hayat Khan Sajidi, Anjuman-e- Tajiran Khuzdar's president Hafiz Hameedullah Mangal, District education Officer Khuzdar Muhammad Zakria and other officials were present on the occasion.

IG FC South Major General Saeed Ahmed Nagra also distributed certificates and shields among best performers at conclusion of ceremony.

Earlier, IG FC met people and discussed with them regarding their matters.