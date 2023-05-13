FC Camp Muslim Bagh Operation martyrs' funeral prayers offered at Quetta Garrison

The funeral prayers of martyrs who embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists in FC Camp Muslim Bagh, were offered on Saturday at Quetta Garrison

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of martyrs who embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists in FC Camp Muslim Bagh, were offered on Saturday at Quetta Garrison.

The martyrs identified as Naik Amin Ullah, age 31 years resident of District Kalat , Lance Naik Abdul Manaf, age 35 years resident of District Chakwal and Steno Typist Ghulam Fareed, age 34 years resident of District Sahiwal, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Corps Commander Quetta including serving and retired officers and soldiers and civil government officials attended the funeral prayers.

The funeral prayers of other martyrs would be offered at their respective hometowns with full military honours.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute against nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, who are hell-bent tospoil hard-earned peace. These sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to continue the fightagainst terrorism till it's conclusion," the ISPR said.