FC celebrates Iqbal Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Under the auspices of FC Balochistan (North), special events were organized in Quetta, Sibi, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Loralai, and other cities on the occasion of Iqbal Day, said a statement issued here on Monday

Students from various schools participated enthusiastically in the events held to mark Iqbal Day.

The events highlighted Allama Iqbal's philosophy and his role in the creation of Pakistan.

Students delivered speeches and presented tableaus, showcasing Iqbal's thoughts and ideas.

Local leaders and residents also attended the events, encouraging and appreciating the students' efforts.

