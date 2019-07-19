UrduPoint.com
FC College, Lahore College For Women Varsities Students Visit PTV

FC College, Lahore College for Women varsities students visit PTV

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Students of the Media Studies Department of the FC College and Lahore College for Women universities visited Pakistan Television (PTV) Lahore Centre on Friday.

PTV Public Relations Officer Muhammad Shakeel Malik briefed the visiting students about the history of Pakistan Television, programming and other affairs. The ptv is an asset and a university in the journalism sector in south Asia, he said.

Students visited different sections of the PTV including news section, current affairs programme, engineering and designing, where they were briefed about the working of the sections.

The students also visited studios and editing rooms of the PTV Lahore centre where they were provided technical information about editing and production.

Students took keen interest in the working of different sections and termed it an informative and beneficial study tour for them.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

