FC College rector calls on foreign minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Rector of Forman Christian College Dr James A Tebbe Saturday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here and apprised him of the education and extracurricular activities being provided to the students at the university.

The foreign minister while thanking the rector said that FC College university was recognized as Pakistan's historic as well as cultural identity for it being the alma mater of various renowned personalities.

He said the provision of high standard education and extracurricular activities was commendable.

He said the efforts by the teachers and rector to enrich the education standard deserved felicitations.

The FC College rector thanked the foreign minister for congratulatory and encouraging remarks for the institution and the faculty.