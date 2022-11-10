FC College University delegation meets Punjab CM

A delegation of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) comprising Rector Dr Jonathan, former rector Dr James A. Tebbe, Registrar Dr Nayer Fardows, Dr Alexander John Malik and Dr Matthew met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) comprising Rector Dr Jonathan, former rector Dr James A. Tebbe, Registrar Dr Nayer Fardows, Dr Alexander John Malik and Dr Matthew met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Thursday.

The CM said, "The FC College University is one of the best institutions whose students have brought home laurel in every field." In Punjab, he said education up to graduation level, was being given free to ensure that needy students could fully benefit from modern educational opportunities. The CM said that educational facilities would be improved further while educational schemes would be completed on a priority basis.

Stringent measures and harsh punishments were in place now to overcome the drug menace in educational institutions, he added.

Parvez Elahi said that educational role of every private institution, including the FC College University, was valuable and their problems would be solved on priority.

An education taskforce had also been established to improve performance of colleges, universities and education boards, he said.

Dr James Tebbe appreciated the role played by Parvez Elahi in setting up higher education institutions as he had also introduced important educational reforms during the previous tenure.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, secretaries of finance and higher education departments and others were also present.