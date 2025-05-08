(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The funeral prayers of FC constable, Hafiz Muhammad Kashif, who was martyred in Balochistan has been offered in Doli Banda area of Tesil, Lachi.

A contingent of the Pakistan Army saluted the coffin and laid flowers on the grave.

Later, he was buried in Doli Banda graveyard in front of tearful eyes.

The people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

