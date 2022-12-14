FC continues holding free medical camp

Frontier Corps Balochistan North is continuing establishing medical camps in far flung areas of the province to provide medical facilities to citizens at their door steps.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps Balochistan North is continuing establishing medical camps in far flung areas of the province to provide medical facilities to citizens at their door steps.

Free medical and blood test facilities were being provided with free checkups in the medical camps.

Likewise, a one-day free medical camp was established in Khost area of Harnai.

A total of 450 local patients were examined at the medical camp, including 198 men, 88 children and 164 women.

Female staff was also present in the camp to check out female patients. All patients were provided free medication, blood tests and minor operations. Gifts, study materials and sweets were distributed among children in the medical camp.

Local elders praised the efforts of the Army and FC Balochistan for setting up free medical camps and providing free medicines to the patients and called it a major relief to the public.