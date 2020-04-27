UrduPoint.com
FC Distributes Rations Among Needy Families In Nukundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:41 PM

FC distributes rations among needy families in Nukundi

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Taftan Rifles distributed rations among needy families including daily wagers at Kill Shair Jan near Sakhwari area of Nukundi under lockdown

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Taftan Rifles distributed rations among needy families including daily wagers at Kill Shair Jan near Sakhwari area of Nukundi under lockdown.

According to the spokesman of FC, on the special directive of Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan, FC personnel distributed ration packets among poor families under lockdown in wake of the coronavirus.

The spokesman said the FC was playing its due role to help deserving families in difficult time in rural areas of Balochistan in order to cope with the challenge of the coronavirus.

