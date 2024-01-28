FC Foils Attempt To Smuggle Iranian Diesel On Sindh-Balochistan Border
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial amount of Iranian diesel on the border between Sindh and Balochistan.
According to a spokesperson for the FC, 10 suspected trucks were intercepted in an intelligence base operation at the border areas of Sindh and Balochistan.
The FC recovered 379,000 liters of Iranian diesel, a private news channel reported on Sunday.
The seized trucks, along with the contraband, were promptly handed over to customs officials for further investigation and legal proceedings.
Smuggling of Iranian goods, particularly diesel, has been a persistent issue in the border regions, posing challenges to law enforcement agencies. The successful operation by the FC signifies a significant blow to the networks engaged in such illegal activities and serves as a deterrent to potential smugglers.
