FC Headquarters South holds football tournament in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A grand Asmatullah Shaheed Memorial Football Tournament was held in the village of Malazai in collaboration with FC Headquarters South to promote healthy activities among the youth of rural areas.

As many as 45 Tank teams participated in the tournament, every match was witnessed by thousands of spectators of all ages from the surrounding areas and supported their favourite teams.

Sector Commander South was the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony who added that armed forces offered matchless sacrifice for peace in the area and in this regard support of local people was highly commendable.

As a result, he added peace prevailed and such sports events were held in the area with thousands of people watching each match in a peaceful environment.

The final match of the tournament was played between Danger Football Club Tatur and Royal Challengers Football Club Malazai. The Royal Challenger Football Club Malazai won the final match of the tournament with a two-goal lead after a brilliant and tough contest.

Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment, tournament organizer Mustafizur Rehman, area elders, local journalists, social and political Personality Haji Sher Bahadur, District Sports Officer Tank Asif Nawaz Gandapur, Former Village Nazim Muhammad Nawaz, Samiullah, Muhammad Asghar and others were also present on the occasion.

The organizers including local elders presented a traditional turban called 'lungi' to Sector Commander South who appreciated the performance of all teams of the event.

He said that after the restoration of peace in the region, such sports activities would be useful and helpful as far as healthy personality development of youth was concerned by preventing them from negative activities.

Later, he distributed prizes among the players of winning teams while a special shield was given to SHO Malazai Fahim Mumtaz in recognition of his services towards maintaining order on the occasion of the tournament.