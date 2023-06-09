UrduPoint.com

FC Held Free Medical Camps In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

FC held free medical camps in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) on Thursday organized free medical camps in suburbs of Zhob, Shahan, Sanzila and in the remote area of Mastung District's Spilanji to provide treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

Women nurses including medical officers participated in the free medical campus in which a total of 434 patients were examined including 122 men, 146 women and 166 children.

About 67 patients were advised to refer to specialist doctors for further diagnosis and treatment after examining them in the free medical camp.

Lab tests, ECG, free medicines, and minor operations facilities were provided in these free medical campuses.

Local elders appreciated the efforts of FC Balochistan (North) for setting up a free medical campus and termed it as a great relief for the people.

