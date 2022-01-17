UrduPoint.com

FC Holds Free Eye Surgical Camp In Nushki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North on Monday held a free surgical eye medical camp at Landi Muhammad Zai area of Nushki District.

On the instructions of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North, a free medical camp was organized by Frontier Corps' Nushki Militia where more than 130 patients including women, children and men were treated under the supervision of specialist doctors and they were provided free medicines along with eye glasses, said a press release.

Patients were also tested for sugar and blood pressure.

The surgery of some patients were held in the medical camp.

Such free medical camps would be held in backward and remote areas of the province by FC Balochistan with the aim to provide medical facilities to the people at their doorstep who had been deprived of their basic medical amenities.

Local tribesmen and patients thanked Frontier Corps Balochistan North for providing health treatment facilities to common men in the areas which is positive sign of local patients.

