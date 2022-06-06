UrduPoint.com

FC Holds Free Medical Camp In Chaman

Published June 06, 2022

FC holds free medical camp in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Frontier Corps (North) Balochistan on Monday organized a free medical camp in Chaman Qila Abdullah district, handout issued by the FC said.

Over 400 patients underwent checkup in the camp set up by the FC in the Kacha Dozai, a town bordering Afghanistan.

Of them 172 were children while 152 were women.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients hailing from different parts of the district.

Facility of Ultrasound, blood tests and surgery was available at the camp. Local people hailed the Frontier Corps for holding free medical camps and provision of medicines. They called for organizing such camps in future as well.

