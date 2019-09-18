FC holds free medical camp in Chaman' Sui Karaiz

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan's organized a day-long free medical camp at Pak-Afghan border near Sui Karaiz area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday and treated around hundreds patients suffering from various diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan 's organized a day-long free medical camp at Pak-Afghan border near Sui Karaiz area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday and treated around hundreds patients suffering from various diseases.

According to FC spokesperson, the free medical camp was held on the special directives of Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, where the FC doctors including female doctors examined the patients including women and children and also provided them medicines free of charge.

Despite providing facility of laboratory tests in the medical camp, some minor surgeries were also performed.

FC Balochistan has been organizing medical camp in remote and backward areas of Balochistan for provision of basic health facilities to citizens at their doorsteps.

Toys, books of school, notebooks and rations were also distributed among children several needy families during free medical camps in the area.

On the occasion, people appreciated the FC regarding provision healthcare facilities to them in establishing free medical camp.