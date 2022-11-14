UrduPoint.com

FC Holds Free Medical Camp In Chaman's Dubandi

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 08:26 PM

A free medical camp was organized in Dubandi area of Chaman district of Balochistan in collaboration with Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) and Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) on Monday

According to detail, more than 472 local patients including 240 men, 137 children and 95 women were examined in the set up free medical camp.

All patients were provided with free medicines along with medical examination in the camp. In this context, the local elders appreciated the organization of the free medical camp and called it a big relief for the people.

